Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $59.00 at SVB Leerink

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

AXNX opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,176.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $590,814.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,420,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 212.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 488,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $23,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

