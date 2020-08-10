Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, 15,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 40,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Azimut Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

