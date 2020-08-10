Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Raised to $20.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDP. BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.43. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 675,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 98,049 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $837,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

