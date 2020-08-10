Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, 151 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

