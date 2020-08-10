Barrington Research Increases The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Price Target to $104.00

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

PRSC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of PRSC opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,496.92 and a beta of 0.82. The Providence Service has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Analysts anticipate that The Providence Service will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 58.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Providence Service by 22.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

