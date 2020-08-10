Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $360.00 at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.79.

BIIB opened at $305.71 on Friday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 155.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,769,000 after purchasing an additional 444,508 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 644.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,989,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biogen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

