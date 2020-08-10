BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMCH. Wedbush raised BMC Stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BMC Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.09.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.45. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,582,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 287,254 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 459,418 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 525,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 282,120 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

