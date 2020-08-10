BMO Capital Markets Raises Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target to $20.00

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andersons from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Andersons presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $562.92 million, a PE ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. Andersons has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Research analysts forecast that Andersons will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,523.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick S. Mullin acquired 17,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $211,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,945.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Andersons by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 162,429 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Andersons by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

