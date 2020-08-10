Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) shares traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78, 563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BORUF)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the name of SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as tour agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

