Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

