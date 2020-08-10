Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

