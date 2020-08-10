Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Earnings History for Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit