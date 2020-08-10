CITIC Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) Trading Down 0.5%

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, 2,320 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 48,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,105,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $12,250,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $970,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $294,000.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank company. The company is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

