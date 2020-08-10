Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $633,900. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

