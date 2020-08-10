Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.5-16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.58 billion.Core-Mark also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.42-1.59 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

