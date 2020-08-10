Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,058,000 after acquiring an additional 217,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,823,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,391,000 after purchasing an additional 154,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,099,000 after purchasing an additional 783,528 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.