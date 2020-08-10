Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Neutral

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.09.

NYSE:TSN opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,058,000 after acquiring an additional 217,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,823,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,391,000 after purchasing an additional 154,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,099,000 after purchasing an additional 783,528 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Analyst Recommendations for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit