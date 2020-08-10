DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DISH Network’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

DISH Network stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

