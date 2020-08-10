Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Cut to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMN. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.78.

EMN opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,517 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,077,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,186,000 after acquiring an additional 84,317 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

