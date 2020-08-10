Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Echostar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Echostar’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. Echostar has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Echostar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Echostar worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

