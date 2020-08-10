Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

NYSE ESI opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Element Solutions has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Element Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 778.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 202,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

