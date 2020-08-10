Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.
NYSE ESI opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Element Solutions has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Element Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 778.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 202,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
