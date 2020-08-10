EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $633-643 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.13 million.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.49 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $298.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.40. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $306.41.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

