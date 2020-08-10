ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

ExlService stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. ExlService has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.83 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,984,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ExlService by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ExlService by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

