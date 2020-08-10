Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $174.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $164.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIS. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.16.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS stock opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,847.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,122,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,131,000 after purchasing an additional 604,453 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.