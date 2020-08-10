First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.49, approximately 908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 493,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 75.86% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.