HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BOSSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HUGO BOSS AG/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S stock remained flat at $$5.65 during trading on Friday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

HUGO BOSS AG/S Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

