Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:MED) Issues Earnings Results

Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:MED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.76) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
MED stock opened at GBX 12 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.55. Intelligent Ultrasound Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23).
Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile
