Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:MED) Issues Earnings Results

Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:MED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.76) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

MED stock opened at GBX 12 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.55. Intelligent Ultrasound Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes intelligent ultrasound software and simulation platforms for training of medical professionals worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Simulation and Clinical. The company offers ScanTrainer, an ultrasound skill training stimulator that offers curriculum-based teaching using real patient scans with haptic feedback, real-time assisted guidance, and comprehensive metric-based assessment in one system; HeartWorks, an anatomically correct, virtual, and beating 3D heart that is unrivalled in the teaching of cardiac anatomy and manikin-based simulation in echocardiography; and BodyWorks, an ultra-realistic female patient simulator designed for interactive point of care ultrasound scenario training, as well as ORISM Bronchoscopy Simulator, an operating room simulation equipment that provides training for common diagnostic procedure.

