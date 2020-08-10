ITV (LON:ITV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

ITV (LON:ITV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The broadcaster reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:ITV opened at GBX 62.80 ($0.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.32. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 50.06 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.04).

Get ITV alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITV to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 88 ($1.08) to GBX 96 ($1.18) in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 118.40 ($1.46).

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,622 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,680.28 ($3,298.40).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.