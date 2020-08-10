JMP Securities Increases Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $363.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $210.00 to $363.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.31.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $291.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.68.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.83%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 802.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.