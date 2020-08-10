JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NYSE:VVV opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 88.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Valvoline by 44.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Valvoline by 459.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

