KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. KBR also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.80 EPS.

NYSE:KBR opened at $23.47 on Friday. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other KBR news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

