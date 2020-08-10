Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.39. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.93 EPS.
LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.17.
Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.