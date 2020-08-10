Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.39. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.93 EPS.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

