LifeSci Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LSACU) Trading Down 0.5%

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LSACU) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75, 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSACU. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000.

About LifeSci Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LSACU)

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

