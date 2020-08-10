LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) Shares Down 11.7%

LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) shares were down 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 228,806 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 553,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Several brokerages have commented on LKSDQ. ValuEngine raised LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.33.

LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. LSC Communications had a negative return on equity of 320.00% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter.

LSC Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ)

LSC Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products in North America, Europe, and Mexico. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; Mexico; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

