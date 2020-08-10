Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.72. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

MGTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.