Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

