Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Trading Up 1.7%

Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57, approximately 1,173 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26.

Marui Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMSMY)

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures battery materials, including battery-use zinc powders, hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxide and nickel-lithium; catalysts; engineered powders comprising cerium oxide abrasives, tantalum and niobium oxides and carbides, conductive powders, ultra-fine powders, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; copper foils; PVD materials; ceramics for electronic components; and single crystals.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.