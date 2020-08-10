MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20 to $3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.375 billion to $3.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion.MAXIMUS also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised MAXIMUS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95. MAXIMUS has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

