Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Shares Down 3.9%

Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) shares dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11, approximately 69,443 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 97,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWZ)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. The company provides cannabis products for various edible companies; and vape cartridges and syringes. It also owns and operates four dispensaries that sell finest cannabis and infused-products located in Pueblo, Ordway, Rocky Ford, and Las Animas.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.