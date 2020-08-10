MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 331.44%.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $515.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $35,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,661 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,891 shares of company stock valued at $530,018. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

