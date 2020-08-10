Needham & Company LLC Increases Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Price Target to $6.00

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Conduent alerts:

CNDT opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $869.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 55,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 86,994 shares of company stock worth $163,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 73.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 118.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.