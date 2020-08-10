Needham & Company LLC Increases Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Price Target to $6.00

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
CNDT opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $869.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 55,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 86,994 shares of company stock worth $163,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 73.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 118.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.