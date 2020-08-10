New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Mack acquired 12,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $278,941.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,275,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,377.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

