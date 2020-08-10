Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.33-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $403-413 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.55 million.Nice also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.33-1.43 EPS.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $217.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.80. Nice has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $228.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nice from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.18.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

