NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.61-15.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.16-11.16 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.55. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $62.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

