Nmcn (LON:NMCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nmcn (LON:NMCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.50 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The stock has a market cap of $37.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.53. Nmcn has a one year low of GBX 320 ($3.94) and a one year high of GBX 635 ($7.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 378.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 451.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Nmcn’s previous dividend of $9.00. Nmcn’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

nmcn plc engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.

