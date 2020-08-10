PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 14.40%.

PCSB Financial stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.51. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

