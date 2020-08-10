PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $894.96 million, a P/E ratio of -35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $539,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,649. 24.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PetIQ by 99.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PetIQ by 162.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

