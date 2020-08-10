Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.84. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.64.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

