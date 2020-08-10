Piper Sandler Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $25.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AERI. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 94.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.