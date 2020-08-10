Piper Sandler Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $25.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AERI. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.
NASDAQ:AERI opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
