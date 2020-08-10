Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the period.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.