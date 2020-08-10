Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Research analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCOM. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.08 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Points International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

PCOM opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Points International has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Points International had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $82.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Points International during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Points International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Points International by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 3.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

