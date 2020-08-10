Raymond James Increases Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $24.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWCH. Barclays initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 180.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,482.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $917,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 587,000 shares of company stock worth $10,621,070 over the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

